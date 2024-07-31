Road closure in Opelousas for repairs

ST. LANDRY PARISH — The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD), in collaboration with the City of Opelousas, has announced a temporary road closure on LA 182 (S. Main Street) between US 190 (E. Vine St.) and E. South St. This closure is scheduled for Wednesday, July 31, 2024, from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM, weather permitting, to allow crews to conduct essential leak repairs.

Detour Routes:

Northbound Traffic: Motorists traveling from North Main St. should turn left onto Vine St. (Hwy 190 E) and proceed towards I-49 South.

Westbound Traffic: Motorists traveling from West Vine St. (Hwy 190 W) should continue onto Hwy 190 W towards I-49 South.

Please note that emergency vehicles will not have access to the closed portion of LA 182 during the repair work. Drivers are advised to plan their routes accordingly and allow for extra travel time.

The DOTD and the City of Opelousas appreciate the public's patience and cooperation during this time. Drivers are urged to exercise caution and remain vigilant for work crews and equipment in the area.