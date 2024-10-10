Residents sheltering in place as fire burns near railway in Eunice

UPDATE: Eunice Police say there's a mandatory shelter-in-place order near the fire.

The fire involves a train on the east side of town, and if you live within a half-mile radius of the Harris Subdivision (N. St. Mary) a mandatory shelter in place is being enforced immediately, Eunice Police say.

Please follow any evacuation procedures ordered by authorities, they say.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office said earlier that the Eunice Fire Department and area law enforcement are working to extinguish a fire that's burning near a railway, authorities say.

At this time, it is believed the fire is isolated to a bridge structure.

Area residents are advised to shelter in place; there's no need to evacuate, authorities say.