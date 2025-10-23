Reminder: Burn Ban Remains in Effect for St. Landry Parish

St. Landry Parish Government is reminding residents that the parishwide burn ban remains in effect until further notice due to ongoing dry conditions and elevated fire risks.

The burn ban prohibits any outdoor activity involving an open flame that produces embers, as wind can easily carry embers beyond the original fire and start new fires. Violations of this burn ban are subject to a fine of up to $500.

Parish President Jessie Bellard emphasized the importance of continued caution.

“While some areas may have seen light rain, conditions across much of the parish remain dangerously dry,” said Bellard. “We’re asking residents to stay vigilant and continue following the burn ban to help prevent wildfires and protect our communities.”

St. Landry Parish Government continues to monitor drought conditions closely with the National Weather Service. The parish follows National Weather Service guidelines and state recommendations to ensure resident safety.

Residents are encouraged to stay tuned to official parish communication channels for updates when the ban is lifted..