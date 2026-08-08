Recognizing service members this National Purple Heart Day

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. — Friday is National Purple Heart Day, recognizing the U.S. service members who were wounded or killed while defending our nation.

The St. Landry Parish Veterans Memorial honored Purple Heart recipients with a special breakfast.

Recipients, their families and the families of those who made the ultimate sacrifice in service came together for fellowship and an opportunity to share their military journeys with each other.

"It was great socializing with military veterans and their families...and I hope this would help the Purple Heart recipients to be recognized, and one day, we might make Opelousas a Purple Heart city," said Purple Heart recipient Michael Rideau.

Webster Reed, the father of a Purple Heart recipient, said events like these are especially important right now.

"We got a lot of rough, bumpy roads ahead coming up, and we need to stick together, and by doing this—supporting our veterans and our Purple Hearts—is something that, if you're American, you need to step up and support our country," Reed said.