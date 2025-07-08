Public comment open for proposed water discharge permit in Opelousas

ST. LANDRY PARISH — The Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality (LDEQ) is accepting public comments on a proposed water discharge permit for Buckeye Terminals, LLC at its Opelousas facility, located at 5507 Highway 182 in St. Landry Parish.

The draft Louisiana Pollutant Discharge Elimination System (LPDES) permit would allow the company to discharge stormwater runoff, hydrostatic test wastewater, and treated sanitary wastewater from its existing petroleum bulk station. The discharge flows into local drainage systems and ultimately into Bayou Sylvain, a waterbody classified for recreational and agricultural use, as well as fish and wildlife propagation.

According to LDEQ, no adverse impact on the waterbody’s current uses is expected, though some change in water quality may occur.

Public comments, requests for a public hearing, or requests for notice of the final decision must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 14, 2025. Comments can be submitted online at deq.louisiana.gov/public-notices, by mail to LDEQ, Public Participation Group, P.O. Box 4313, Baton Rouge, LA 70821-4313, by hand delivery to 602 N. 5th Street, or via email to DEQ.PUBLICNOTICES@LA.GOV.

All correspondence should reference AI Number 9306, Permit Number LA0101753, and Activity Number PER20230001.

If there is significant public interest, LDEQ may schedule a hearing.

For more information, visit the LDEQ public notice portal, or contact the Water Permits Division at (225) 219-3196.