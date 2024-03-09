Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your ParishSt. Landry Parish

Actions

Port Barre Police investigating fatal shooting

police lights
MGN Online
generic police lights
police lights
Posted at 1:26 PM, Mar 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-09 14:26:25-05
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. - Port Barre Police are investigating a fatal shooting.

Police responded to a residence Saturday at 10:24 pm in the 400 block of Pacific Street about a shooting where they discovered a man dead from a single gunshot wound, according to Port Barre Police Chief Deon Boudreaux.

The investigation is ongoing, and no more details are being released at this time.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.