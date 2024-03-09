Port Barre Police investigating fatal shooting

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. - Port Barre Police are investigating a fatal shooting.

Police responded to a residence Saturday at 10:24 pm in the 400 block of Pacific Street about a shooting where they discovered a man dead from a single gunshot wound, according to Port Barre Police Chief Deon Boudreaux.

The investigation is ongoing, and no more details are being released at this time.

