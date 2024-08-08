Port Barre Police investigate a shooting on Saizan avenue

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Port Barre police are investigating a shooting that occurred on the evening of Aug. 7, which left a 19-year-old man injured.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired at approximately 8:43 p.m. at the corner of Saizan Avenue and Park Street. Upon arrival, police found the victim on the ground with a gunshot wound to the neck. Officers rendered medical aid until paramedics arrived. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

The incident remains under active investigation. Police have gathered evidence, including multiple spent handgun casings and nearby video surveillance footage. The Louisiana State Police Crime Scene Units are assisting the Port Barre police with the investigation.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about this incident to contact the Port Barre police at (337) 585-6212.