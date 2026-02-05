Port Barre police asking for help identifying vehicle in drive-by shooting

PORT BARRE, La. — Port Barre Police Department is investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred Monday night in the 100 block of Bruner Street.

Police responded to the residence for a "shots fired" call. The caller said he heard multiple gunshots from another room of the house. When he went into that room, he found that the window had been shot through.

Police said they noted the bullet holes through the window, as well as a desk chair and into the mattress of a bed. Five casings were found on the ground just outside the window, and projectiles were recovered from the mattress.

No one was injured in this incident, but now police need the public's help in identifying the vehicle caught on surveillance cameras that they believed to have been used in the shooting.

The vehicle appears to be a dark colored late model Ford with low profile tires and spoke rims.

If anyone recognizes the vehicle or has information regarding this incident, please contact the Port Barre Police Department at 337-585-6212.