Port Barre man, juvenile cited for deer hunting violations

PALMETTO, La. — Two Port Barre natives were cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agents on January 19, 2024, for alleged deer hunting violations in St. Landry Parish.

Bryan Vidrine, 48, and a 16-year-old juvenile were cited for hunting deer during illegal hours, from a public roadway and from a moving vehicle, officials report.

On the evening of January 19, agents were patrolling in the Palmetto area when they made contact with Vidrine and a juvenile in the truck. The vehicle contained a high-powered rifle, a 12-gauge shotgun and two spotlights, according to LDWF.

During questioning, the subjects admitted to spotlighting several areas with the intent to harvest deer. The subjects also admitted to taking three deer at night earlier in the hunting season.

According to the department, hunting deer during illegal hours carries a fine of $900 to $950 and up to 120 days in jail. Hunting from a moving vehicle carries a $250 to $500 fine and up to 90 days in jail. Hunting deer from a public roadway carries a fine of up to $350.

The subjects may also face civil restitution totaling $4,874 for the replacement value of the illegally taken deer, authorities say.