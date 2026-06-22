Port Barre man booked in cockfighting investigation

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies have arrested a Port Barre man in a cockfighting investigation.

Mitchel J. Landry, 45, was booked with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, felony cockfighting and cultivation of marijuana.

According to Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz, his deputies got a complaint on Sunday about cockfighting on Rayne Road in Port Barre. With the assistance of Port Barre Police, deputies converged on the location, the sheriff said.

They found more than 20 vehicles in the yard, and after obtaining a search warrant they found evidence of cockfighting like spurs and gaffs, as well as marijuana plans, bagged pot and blunts, Guidroz said. They seized more than $7,000 in cash as well.

“As we have stated before, cockfighting is illegal. Should we get any tips or complaints, we will investigate them. Should there be any violations of any law, we will effect arrests. This is an ongoing investigation and additional charges may be filed," the sheriff said.

The sheriff also said: Anyone with additional information about this crime is encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-948-6516. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, download the P3 app on your mobile device or simply dial **TIPS on your mobile phone to tip. All calls are anonymous and you can earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.