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Port Barre man arrested for domestic abuse threatens officers with knife

Port Barre Police investigate home burglary, ask residents to be aware
KATC
Port Barre Police Department
Port Barre Police investigate home burglary, ask residents to be aware
Posted

PORT BARRE, La. — A Port Barre man pulled a knife on police officers responding to a domestic disturbance on Highway 190 Wednesday night.

Officers determined Richard Ellis committed domestic abuse battery to a woman inside the home while in the presence of their child. When the officers attempted to arrest Ellis, police said he grabbed a large kitchen knife and faced the officers "in a combative position." One of the officers Tasered Ellis, and he fell to the ground, swinging the knife towards officers.

Ellis was Tasered a second time. Officers were then able to arrest him.

Ellis was taken to a local hospital to have the Taser prongs removed before being booked into St. Landry Parish Jail, facing the following charges:

  • Domestic abuse batter with child endangerment
  • Resisting an officer
  • Aggravated assault on an officer - two counts