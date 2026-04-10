Port Barre man arrested for domestic abuse threatens officers with knife

PORT BARRE, La. — A Port Barre man pulled a knife on police officers responding to a domestic disturbance on Highway 190 Wednesday night.

Officers determined Richard Ellis committed domestic abuse battery to a woman inside the home while in the presence of their child. When the officers attempted to arrest Ellis, police said he grabbed a large kitchen knife and faced the officers "in a combative position." One of the officers Tasered Ellis, and he fell to the ground, swinging the knife towards officers.

Ellis was Tasered a second time. Officers were then able to arrest him.

Ellis was taken to a local hospital to have the Taser prongs removed before being booked into St. Landry Parish Jail, facing the following charges:

