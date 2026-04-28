Port Barre man arrested for allegedly selling Methamphetamine from his home

ST. LANDRY PARISH — According to the Port Barre police, on April 24th, they arrested Jamie Lance Babineaux,51, Bayou Drive, Port Barre, on warrants for 2 counts of Distribution of Methamphetamine, Violation of Controlled Dangerous Substance in a Drug Free Zone, and 1 count of Keeping a Disorderly Place Used for Illegal Purposes.

Port Barre police received information that Babineaux was selling Methamphetamine from his home. An investigation was conducted, and police were able to conduct surveillance and undercover narcotic operations in which Babineaux sold Methamphetamine on two recorded occasions. Police executed a search warrant on his home, but Babineaux was not there. He was later stopped by police near his home and arrested on the warrants.

Port Barre police have conducted narcotic investigations on Babineaux several times over the past 6 years, which led to several incidents of arrest for multiple charges of Distribution of Methamphetamine and Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine.

Babineaux was booked into the Port Barre jail and then transferred to the St. Landry Parish jail. His bond is set at $102,500, and he is held on a hold for Louisiana Probation and Parole.