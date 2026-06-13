Port Barre grandmother arrested for leaving toddler home alone

PORT BARRE, La. — Port Barre Police arrested a 54-year-old woman after leaving her two-year-old grandchild home alone.

Police received a call for a welfare concern around 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9 regarding a toddler being left home alone on Seneca Street. The child's mother told police that she left the child in the care of her mother, Dawn Bowers, 54, while she ran errands, but Bowers later contacted the mother, telling her she was leaving the house because "SWAT was looking for her."

Bowers locked the toddler inside a bedroom and left the home.

Another relative made it to the house before law enforcement and entered through a window. That relative found the child alone, crying.

The next morning, police located Bowers at a house on Harmon Lane near Opelousas, where she was apprehended. Bowers was arrested and faces a child abandonment charge. She was booked into the Port Barre Jail but has since been transported to the St. Landry Parish Jail.