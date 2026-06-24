Polling location changes in Avoyelles and St. Landry Parish due to flooding, damage from TS Arthur

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office is announcing Election Day polling location changes in Avoyelles and St. Landry Parishes due to flooding and damage sustained during Tropical Storm Arthur. These precincts’ original polling locations have been closed and will be moved to the following locations for the Saturday, June 27 election:

AVOYELLES

· 03/01, 03/01A, 03/03: Cochon de Lait Pavilion — Mansura Fire Station

· 08/01, 08/03A: Plaucheville Community Center — Plaucheville Elementary School

· 08/03: Dupont Catholic Church Hall — 2 Sisters' Salsa Company

ST. LANDRY

· 00/01A: Fire District No. 3 Substation — North Central High School

· 00/01B: Morrow Community Center — North Central High School

· 00/01C: District 7 Fire Station — North Central High School

· 00/02B, 00/02C, 00/05: Palmetto Fire Hall — North Central High School

· 00/24 and 00/25 will continue to vote at Opelousas Jr. High School as previously indicated

Voters are encouraged to stay informed for any additional updates or precinct changes and view their sample ballot by downloading the GeauxVote Mobile app for smartphones, or by visiting GeauxVote.com [sos.la.gov] and logging into the Voter Portal [voterportal.sos.la.gov].

Candidates or voters with questions regarding these changes may call the Elections Hotline at 800-883-2805.