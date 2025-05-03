Police seek suspect in Eunice Circle K shooting incident

ST. LANDRY PARISH — The Eunice Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man wanted for questioning following a shooting in a Circle K parking lot Thursday afternoon.

According to investigators, the shooting happened around 12:40 p.m. on May 2, 2025, outside the Circle K on West Laurel Avenue in Eunice. No one was injured, but one vehicle was hit by bullets.

Police said the suspect left the scene in an unknown direction driving a dark-colored KIA sedan. No license plate information has been released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Eunice Police or St. Landry Crime Stoppers. Callers can remain anonymous.