Police searching for missing Opelousas woman

The Opelousas Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing elderly woman.

Betty Campbell, 81, was last seen sometime after 11:00 A.M. Thursday leaving Dr. Metoyer’s Office. She has not been seen or heard from since.

Campbell is 5’5” tall and weighs around 140 pounds. She suffers from high blood pressure and diabetes, which makes her situation especially urgent, according to police.

Due to her medical conditions and age, there is concern for her well-being.

If you have seen Campbell or have any information on her whereabouts, please contact the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500 immediately.

All calls can remain anonymous.