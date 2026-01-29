Missing 12-year-old in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. — Opelousas police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 12-year-old girl who was last seen late Wednesday night.

Police said Xya’Kyalia Glaude, a Black female, left her grandmother’s home sometime after 10 p.m. on Wednesday after opening a bathroom window. She was reported missing at about 1:12 a.m. Thursday.

Xya’Kyalia is around 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She is a fifth-grade student at J.S. Clark Elementary School.

Officers checked a possible location at a relative’s home and attempted to contact family members, but were unable to locate her, police say. A missing person report has been filed.

Anyone with information about Xya’Kyalia’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500 or call 911.