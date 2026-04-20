Police investigating Sunset Middle fights

ST. LANDRY PARISH — After a wave of outrage on social media over fights at Sunset Middle School, local officials say they are working together to address safety concerns.

The Sunset Police Department, school leaders, and the St. Landry Parish School Board are coordinating in response to the incidents, according to officials.

As of April 17, authorities confirm arrests have been made, with more possibly pending as the investigation continues. Officials also say violence will not be tolerated.

The update comes as voters prepare to decide on a May 17 millage proposal that would direct $23.6 million toward staff compensation, school safety, and student programs in St. Landry Parish.