Police investigating fatal crash in Grand Coteau

GRAND COTEAU, La. — Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead.

According to police, On Sunday around 5 pm, for unknown reasons, a vehicle driving southbound on I-49 crossed the median and hit a van heading north.

Katelyn LeBlanc was killed in the crash, according to a spokesperson for the Grand Coteau Police Department.

The crash remains under investigating.

LeBlanc taught at Leonville Elementary School and they released the following information on their social media page: