Police asking for witnesses in fatal pedestrian crash

BROUSSARD, La. — Police are asking for help with information on a fatal Broussard pedestrian crash.

On January 9, 2026, at 5:30 pm, officers responded to the area of Highway 90 near Smede Hwy. for a report of a vehicle/pedestrian crash.

According to Broussard Police, a pedestrian was crossing Highway 90 when he was struck. The pedestrian, identified as Tony Rabon, 69, was transported to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

This investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have witnessed this crash or has any information is asked to call the Broussard Police Department at 337-837-6259 or Crime Stoppers at 337-232-TIPS.