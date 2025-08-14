Police: Arrest made in suspicious death

The Opelousas Police Department has made two arrests in connection with the suspicious death of Awen Fontenot.

On Monday, August 11, 2025, at 5:14 p.m., officers responded to a report of a medical emergency at a residence located in the 1200 block of Newman Street. Upon arrival, officers located Awen Fontenot, lying on the floor suffering from what appeared to be multiple stab wounds, according to a spokesperson for the Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators responded, processed the scene, collected physical evidence, and spoke with witnesses. A suspect was identified as Lorenza Fontenot, who had recently moved into the residence and had been released from prison just a week prior to the homicide.

Fontenot was taken into custody Thursday morning without incident. Investigators say he confessed to the homicide and believe the motive was related to an armed robbery of the victim.

Investigators also arrested the homeowner, Joseph Sonnier. The homicide likely occurred on Sunday, August 10, and Awen Fontenot remained dead in the home for 12 to 24 hours before being reported. Evidence suggests Sonnier was inside the residence when the attack took place and failed to seek medical assistance for the victim, according to police. He is also accused of providing false information to investigators.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500. All calls can remain anonymous.

Arrested:

Lorenza Fontenot



First Degree Murder

Armed Robbery

Failure to Seek Assistance

Joseph Sonnier

