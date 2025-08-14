Pedestrian killed in St. Landry crash; Troopers seeking 2nd vehicle involved

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Police are asking for help in locating a vehicle that was involved in a fatal vehicle crash.

On August 14, 2025, shortly before 2:00 a.m., Louisiana State Police Troop I began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash involving a pedestrian on U.S. Highway 167 near Flamingo Road in St. Landry Parish. This crash claimed the life of 42-year-old Chrystal Thevis, of Opelousas.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2011 Toyota 4Runner was traveling south on US Hwy 167 when it struck Thevis, who was walking in the roadway wearing dark-colored clothing, according to a spokesperson for Troop I. Thevis was then struck by a second southbound vehicle that left the scene and has not yet been identified.

Thevis sustained fatal injuries and died at the scene. The driver of the 4Runner was properly restrained and not injured.

Although impairment was not suspected on the part of the 4Runner’s driver, they voluntarily provided a breath sample which showed no alcohol detected. A standard toxicology sample was collected from Thevis and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

While Troopers are working to identify the second vehicle and its driver, we urge anyone with information related to this crash or who may have been in the area between 1:30 a.m. and 2:00 a.m. to contact Louisiana State Police Troop I at 337-262-5880. Information can also be reported anonymously through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting File a Report or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.