Pedestrian killed in Opelousas crash on LA 31

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash that happened late Tuesday night on LA Highway 31 (Creswell Lane) near Pebble Road.

Troopers say a pedestrian was walking in the southbound lane just before 10:00 p.m. on July 2 when they were hit by a 2015 Mazda CX9. The driver, 32-year-old Cody Leger of Arnaudville, was heading south when the crash occurred.

The pedestrian died at the scene. Their identity is still unknown.

Leger and his passenger were both wearing seatbelts and were not injured, according to police. Troopers say Leger showed signs of impairment and was arrested for first-offense DWI under Louisiana law (LRS 14:98).

Toxicology samples were taken from both Leger and the pedestrian as part of the investigation.

State Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information about the identity of the pedestrian to contact Troop I at 337-262-5880. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online or by calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.