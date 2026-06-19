Parish President urges some areas to start evacuation planning

ST. LANDRY PARISH — St. Landry Parish Government is actively preparing for the potential of major flooding expected to impact portions of the parish in the coming days.

According to the National Weather Service, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP), significant floodwaters are expected to move into St. Landry Parish waterways from Avoyelles Parish following reports of approximately 30 inches of rainfall received on Thursday.

This evening, Parish President Jessie Bellard conducted an aerial assessment of parish conditions and is continuing to meet with state and federal officials to better understand projected impacts and determine protective measures.

The parish is currently evaluating possible evacuations for areas expected to experience flooding beginning this weekend. Areas under consideration include LA Highway 71 east to the Atchafalaya River and from the Avoyelles Parish line south toward U.S. Highway 190, including portions of Port Barre. Final decisions have not yet been made.

St. Landry Parish Government is asking residents in potentially impacted areas to begin preparing now for a possible evacuation over the weekend.

“We are asking residents to prepare now and remain alert as conditions continue to develop. Taking action early gives families more time if conditions worsen,” said Parish President Jessie Bellard.

Residents who experience flood damage are encouraged to report impacts at damage.la.gov to assist emergency officials with damage assessments.

Additional updates regarding flood conditions and emergency measures will be shared through official St. Landry Parish Government communication channels.

For questions, contact St. Landry Parish Government at 337-948-3688.