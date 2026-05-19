Parish President: No trail rides for the rest of the year

During a press conference held today by the Opelousas Police Department regarding the violent incidents that occurred this past weekend at St. Landry Parish Government Yambilee building and Ag Arena grounds, Parish President Jessie Bellard announced that trail rides will no longer be permitted in St. Landry Parish for the remainder of 2026.

The announcement follows multiple incidents involving gunfire during a trail ride event held on Ag Arena property this past weekend.

As part of the ongoing investigation, the Opelousas Police Department has identified the following individuals as wanted:

Brandon Zeno, 27, of Lafayette, La.

● 1 Count – Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities (Felony)

● 1 Count – Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property (Felony)

● 1 Count – Possession of Firearm or Carrying Concealed Weapon by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies (Felony)

Jordan Bernard, 32, of Lafayette, La.

● 1 Count – Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities (Felony)

● 1 Count – Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property (Felony)

Hakeem Gloston, 24, of Iowa, La.

● 1 Count – Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities (Felony)

● 1 Count – Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property (Felony)

● 1 Count – Possession of Firearm or Carrying Concealed Weapon by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies (Felony)

Shakeal Griffin, 30, of Lafayette, La.

● 1 Count – Illegal Use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities (Felony)

● 1 Count – Aggravated Criminal Damage to Property (Felony)

Parish President Bellard stated that the decision was made in the interest of public safety and to protect residents, visitors, law enforcement personnel, and parish staff.

“Public safety must come first. Unfortunately, the violence we witnessed this weekend has forced us to make a difficult decision regarding trail rides moving forward this year,” said Bellard.

St. Landry Parish Government continues to cooperate fully with local law enforcement agencies as investigations remain ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding these individuals or the incidents is urged to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500.

Please note that video footage related to the incidents will not be released at this time, as it may be used as evidence in the ongoing investigations.

