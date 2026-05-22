Parenting class offered on Saturday

The Sustainable Agriculture and Rural Development Institute (SARDI) will host the free parenting class, “Let’s Talk About It: The Parent Edition,” on May 23, 2026 from 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. at SARDI’s office located at 1209 Diesi Street in Opelousas.

The class will teach parents modern parenting techniques with an old school flair to assist them with raising children of today’s society.

Topics covered during the class will include:



Discipline

How to de-escalate problems

Parenting under pressure

How to parent code switch

Christopher Lazard with The Family Empowerment Group will be the guest speaker for the class.

This event is one of several in the “Let’s Talk About It” series.

SARDI is the satellite campus of the Southern University Ag Center. It focuses on improving the well-being of citizens in rural communities within the ten-parish region of St. Landry, Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Evangeline, Lafayette, Pointe Coupee, St. Martin, and Vermillion Parishes.

For additional information about the “Let’s Talk About It: The Parent Edition,” contact Heather D. Bob, SARDI Community and Outreach Specialist, at heather_bob@suagcenter.com.

Here's a flyer: