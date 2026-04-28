Palmetto Man Charged with Arson and Insurance Fraud

Deputies with the State Fire Marshal’s (SFM) Office have arrested 57-year-old Hertley James Andrus of Palmetto, Louisiana, in connection with an intentionally set vehicle fire earlier this year. He was taken into custody on April 27, 2026, on charges of Arson with Intent to Defraud and Automobile Insurance Policy Fraud.

The charges stem from a February 8, 2026, vehicle fire near the intersection of Louisiana Highways 359

and 103 north of Port Barre. The St. Landry Parish District 2 Fire Department responded to the scene,

where the fire destroyed a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck belonging to Andrus. The department then requested SFM deputies to investigate.

Following the investigation, SFM deputies determined that Andrus intentionally set fire to the truck. A warrant for his arrest was obtained on March 8, 2026.

The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office reminds the public that anyone with information regarding firerelated crimes is encouraged to submit an anonymous tip by visiting lasfm.org and selecting the “Arson Fires” icon.