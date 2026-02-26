Opleousas Police looking for missing teen

Opelousas Police are asking for help to locate a teen girl who ran away from home on Wednesday.

Officers were called to a Kim Drive home around.7 p.m. Wednesday, and learned that Dy'mond Robertson had left home without permission. They searched the area but couldn't find her.

At this time, her whereabouts are unknown, police say.

Dy’mond is described as short in stature, and police don't know what she was wearing when she left.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Dy’mond Robertson, please contact the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500. All callers may remain anonymous.

"Chief Graig LeBlanc and the Opelousas Police Department ask for the community’s assistance in helping us safely locate this juvenile," a release states.

