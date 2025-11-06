Opelousas woman dies in St. Landry Parish crash

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. — An Opelousas woman died in a two-vehicle fatal crash in St. Landry Parish Wednesday morning.

Sonya McClendon, 52, of Opelousas, was west on Louisiana Highway 754, while another vehicle was traveling east. For reasons still under investigation, McClendon's vehicle crossed the center line and hit the other vehicle head-on.

McClendon was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and sustained fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver sustained moderate injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, according to Louisiana State Police Troop I, which is investigating the incident.

A reminder from Troop I: While not all crashes are survivable, statistics show that properly wearing your seat belt will dramatically reduce your chance of being severely injured or killed in a crash. Louisiana law requires that every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, always remain buckled up. Properly wearing your seat belt is one of the most effective ways to save your life and reduce injuries during crashes.