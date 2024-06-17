Opelousas woman booked in group home extortion scheme

St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies arrested an Opelousas woman and accused her of crimes related to a group she operates.

Monette Andrea Irving Ford, 57, was booked with extortion, jail records show.

The sheriff's Elderly Abuse Division was called earlier this month by a person living in a group home on Main Street in Opelousas; she had also lived on one on Brignac Lane in Opelousas, Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said. Both homes were operated by Iriving-Ford.

One of the conditions of living in the homes was for Monette Ford to have access and control over everything at the group home, including all mail received by the resident, the sheriff says.

Upon investigation, it was learned that the victim agreed to pay $600.00 a month to live in the home, and the victim was coerced to add Ford to the banking account. The victim ordered a new debit card and attempted to change it multiple times to deny access to Monette Ford, however, the victim never received the cards due to Ford having control of the mail.

Also, the victim said, Ford would use her debit card and take money without permission. Within the year that the victim has lived in the home, Ford has taken approximately $3,600.00, in addition to the agreed $600.00 per month and has refused to return it, the sheriff says.

The victim also stated that Monette Ford was in possession of her food benefit card and does not allow the victim to have it.

When questioned by detectives, Monette Irving Ford allegedly admitted that the homes the victim occupied were independent group homes and the victim paid $700.00 in rent. She also admitted to serving as the victim’s caregiver and controls her spending with all cash and food benefits.