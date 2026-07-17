Opelousas woman accused of terrorizing, assault on teacher

An Opelousas woman was booked with terrorizing and felony assault charges, records show.

Mackenzie Rose James, 25, was booked with one count terrorizing and four counts felony assault on a school teacher.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said a school administrator let a school resource officer know about threatening communications aimed at the Sheriff's Office and a paraprofessional at the school. After an investigation, which included the "use of social media and other communications information" by the resource officer, deputies arrested James.

Anyone with additional information about this crime is encouraged to call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-948-6516. You may also call Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, download the P3 app on your mobile device or simply dial **TIPS on your mobile phone to tip. All calls are anonymous and you can earn a cash reward for information leading to an arrest.