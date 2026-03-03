Opelousas takes first step toward $1.5 million public library renovation with ceremonial groundbreaking

ST. LANDRY PARISH — The city of Opelousas took the first step Tuesday toward renovating its public library, as leaders and community members gathered on East Grolee Street for a ceremonial groundbreaking.

The $1.5 million renovation to the 60-year-old building will include new flooring, windows, a roof, and an elevator.

The library will also feature a second-floor reading space and a dedicated children's reading area.

Angela Zachery, director of the Opelousas Public Library, said the scope of the project will transform the facility.

"We are going to have new windows, new carpet, a new roof, new paint everywhere. Computers will be updated — so much of the inside is going to be renovated. It's almost like a new building."

When asked how the moment felt, Zachery said:

"Nothing has been done since I have been here, so this is a great day for me."

Work on the library is expected to be completed in December.

