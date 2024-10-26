Opelousas Schedules Public Meeting on Water System Improvement Plan

ST. LANDRY PARISH — The City of Opelousas invites all residents to attend a public meeting to discuss the System Improvement Plan for the Opelousas Water System. Scheduled for Monday, October 28, 2024, at 5:00 PM, the meeting will be held in the Council Chambers at Opelousas City Hall, located at 105 Main Street.

William Jarrell will lead the presentation, outlining findings from recent assessments of the water system, identifying key issues, and proposing solutions aimed at improving service and reliability. The plan will address the projected costs associated with these upgrades and their anticipated benefits for the community.

Mayor Julius Alsandor emphasized the importance of community engagement for this project. “We encourage all citizens to attend this important meeting,” he stated. “This is an opportunity to learn about the future of our water system and the benefits these improvements will bring.”

The meeting will be open to the public, with a dedicated session for questions and comments from attendees, providing a platform for residents to engage directly with city officials about the proposed water system changes.