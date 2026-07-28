Opelousas resident dies in electric bike crash

One person died early Tuesday while riding an electric bicycle, State Police say.

Troopers say they were called to the I-49 Service Road near La. 3721 around 6 a.m.

They found that Jamie Doucet, 57, of Opelousas, was riding an electric bike south on the road when an SUV struck the bicycle from behind. Doucet was not wearing a helmet or reflective clothing, and died at the scene, troopers say. The driver of the SUV was properly restrained and not injured, troopers say.

The driver of the Nissan was not suspected of being impaired and voluntarily provided a breath sample, which showed no alcohol detected. A routine toxicology sample was obtained from Doucet and submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.