Opelousas Police searching for missing teen believed to be with her mother

ST. LANDRY PARISH — The Opelousas Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing 13-year-old girl who investigators believe is with her mother.

Police last saw Mariah Tieuel on April 7 in the Opelousas area. Authorities believe she is with her mother, Heather Leeann Todd.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Todd for interference with the custody of a child. Investigators learned child welfare services planned to take Tieuel into custody, but Todd left with the 13-year-old before that could happen.

Authorities are asking the public to look for a white 2006 Toyota RAV4 with the license plate 553HXB.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Tieuel or Todd should contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500 or St. Landry Crime Stoppers at 337-948-8477.

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