Opelousas Police are asking for help to find a 15-year-old girl who went missing on Monday.

Azira Hardy lives on Elise Street in Opelousas. She was last seen on Monday, wearing a dark hoodie/jacket and dark sweat pants. Her hair was in a braid style.

She's described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, about 200 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

If you've seen her, please call Opelousas Police or 911.