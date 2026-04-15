Opelousas Police searching for escaped inmate

OPELOUSAS, La. — Opelousas Police Department is searching for Michael Vavasseur, 34, who escaped from custody while being transported from STOA Behavioral Health back to St. Landry Parish Jail Wednesday afternoon.

Vavasseur was able to partially free himself from restraints and run from the transport vehicle near the intersection of Highway 190 and Wallior Street. He was last seen in the area of Cenla and High Streets wearing a gray t-shirt and gray shorts.

Vavasseur is considered dangerous due to prior violent offenses. If you see him, do not approach. Anyone who spots or has any information on where he may be should call Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500. You can also call 911 or submit an anonymous tip to St. Landry Crime Stoppers at 337-948-8477.

KATC will update with more information as it becomes available.