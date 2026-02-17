Opelousas police release updates on recent shootings

The Opelousas Police Department has issued arrest warrants for two men in connection with a February 11 shooting and arrested two others in a separate incident.

Warrants have been issued for Freddie Lewis Jr., 42, and Freddie Lewis III, 23, after a shooting that occurred around 9 p.m. on West Park Avenue. Both men face charges of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated criminal damage to property.

Officers responded to reports of a vehicle being hit by gunfire following an encounter with occupants of a gray SUV, according to a police statement released Monday. Police used surveillance technology and investigative techniques to identify the suspects.

The department is seeking public assistance in locating the wanted individuals.

Opelousas Police Department Freddie Lewis Jr., 42

Opelousas Police Department Freddie Lewis III, 23

In a separate incident on February 10 at around 5:30 p.m. at Mae and Truman streets, police arrested two people following a disturbance between two groups that escalated into gunfire. No injuries or property damage were reported.

D'Shawn Malik Green, 18, faces a charge of illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities. A 17-year-old was also arrested for his involvement in the shooting. Police say additional arrests are expected in the Mae and Truman streets case as investigators follow up on several leads.

Anyone with information about these incidents or the whereabouts of the wanted individuals is asked to contact the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500. All callers may remain anonymous.