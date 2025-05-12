Opelousas Police investigating weekend shooting

Opelousas Police are asking for tips in a shooting that happened Saturday.

One person was shot, sustaining what police describe as non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident happened just after midnight in the 1000 block of East South Street. Police found evidence of gunfire and located the victim at a local hospital. He told officers he was approached by two men he didn't know before he was shot.

During the investigation, officers collected physical evidence from the scene and obtained a statement from the victim. Potential digital evidence, including social media messages, is also being reviewed.

The investigation is ongoing, and persons of interest are being sought for questioning.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500. All calls can remain anonymous.