Opelousas police investigating suspicious death on Newman Street

ST. LANDRY PARISH — The Opelousas Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in the 1200 block of Newman Street.

Officers responded earlier today to a report of an unresponsive individual. When they arrived, they found the person dead at the scene.

Because of the circumstances surrounding the incident, investigators are treating the death as suspicious. Police are processing the scene and gathering information.

Authorities say anyone with information should call the Opelousas Police Department or St. Landry Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.