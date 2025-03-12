Opelousas police investigating shooting on Myrtle Street

Watch Now
A man was shot on Myrtle Street in Opelousas and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police are asking for the public’s help in the investigation.
ST. LANDRY PARISH — The Opelousas Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man injured Tuesday evening on Myrtle Street.Officers responded to the area around 5:04 p.m. and learned that a male victim had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital by private vehicle, where investigators later confirmed he sustained a gunshot wound to his leg. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.The investigation is ongoing, and police are asking for the public’s help. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through St. Landry Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS (8477).

