Opelousas Police investigating deadly shooting

One man died and police are asking for tips in a Friday shooting.

Opelousas Police were called to the 900 block of Patsy Street just after midnight on Friday morning, a spokesman said.

They found Chris Lavergne, 46, who was suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Opelousas Police say they are actively investigating the incident and developing leads based on information gathered at the scene. The investigation remains ongoing, and further details will be provided as they become available, they say.

The Opelousas Police Department is seeking assistance from the public. Anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, via email at crimetips@opelousaspd.com, or through the P3 mobile App. Tipsters may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2500.00 for information leading to the identification and apprehension of those responsible, police say.