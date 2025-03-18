Opelousas Police Investigating Accidental Shooting That Left One Person Injured

ST. LANDRY PARISH — The Opelousas Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting that left one person injured and another under arrest.

Officers were called to Opelousas General Hospital after receiving reports of a male shooting victim who arrived by private vehicle. The man was suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

According to police, initial details from the victim were limited. However, a second individual, who helped transport the victim, told investigators the shooting happened inside a residence during horseplay. The witness explained that a firearm fell from his pocket, and while attempting to retrieve it, the gun discharged accidentally, striking the victim.

Police say the two individuals involved are related and confirmed the shooting was unintentional. Jakaylen Hollier was arrested and charged with Negligent Injury.

The Opelousas Police Department is reminding neighbors to handle all firearms responsibly and safely. Anyone seeking additional information is encouraged to contact Opelousas PD at 337-948-2500.