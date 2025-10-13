Opelousas Police Investigating a Homicide

ST. LANDRY PARISH — The Opelousas Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred in the 1000 block of Hashim Dr., located off George.

Investigators are actively working the scene and gathering information related to the incident. Additional details will be released as they become available.

The Opelousas Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500 or St. Landry Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS (8477). All calls will remain anonymous, and tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.

