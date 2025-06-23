Opelousas Police investigating a death on Park Circle

OPELOUSAS, La. — Opelousas Police Department is investigating a death that happened in the 900 block of Park Circle.

Limited details are available as the investigation is active and ongoing. Police say detectives are working to determine what happened.

A KATC crew is en route to the area to gather more information. We will update with any further details as they become available.

Anyone with information related to this incident is urged to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500 or Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS (8477).