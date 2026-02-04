Opelousas Police investigate shooting that left home riddled with bullets

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Police are investigating after more than a dozen bullets struck a home in Opelousas late Monday night, leaving significant damage but no reported injuries.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 700 block of West Hiram Street at approximately 11:39 p.m. Feb. 2, according to the Opelousas Police Department.

When officers arrived, they found extensive damage to the residence. Approximately 15 bullet impacts were visible on the east side of the home, with additional damage inside the master bedroom. A projectile was recovered from the living room.

Investigators collected 16 9mm shell casings along the property line.

Police have identified a person of interest in the case but have not released additional details. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Opelousas Police Department at (337) 948-2500 or Crime Stoppers at (337) 948-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.