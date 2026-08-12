OPD investigating fatal dog attack; dog owner arrested

OPELOUSAS, La. — Investigators with the Opelousas Police Department are investigating a fatal dog attack that occurred at 12:02 a.m. in the 600 block of S. Court Street.

Upon arrival, officers located an unresponsive male in the street. Paramedics provided life-saving measures; however, the victim could not be revived.

Investigators determined that the victim had been attacked by two dogs belonging to Kimberly Faulk. Following the investigation, Faulk was arrested and booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail on the following charges:

Unlawful Restraint of a Dog — 2 Counts

Negligent Homicide — 1 Count

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of his immediate family.

This remains an active investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Opelousas Police Department or St. Landry Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS (8477). All calls can remain anonymous. Additional information will be released as it becomes available.