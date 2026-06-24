Opelousas Police investigating after arrest of Texas fugitive

ST. LANDRY PARISH — Opelousas Police are conducting an investigation on West Cherry Street after the arrest of a fugitive from Texas.

There was a heavy police presence near West Cherry Street and South Market Street.

Police are encouraging people to stay away from the area and to seek alternate routes until they concluded their operation.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any crime is encouraged to contact the Opelousas Police Department or St. Landry Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS (8477). All calls can remain anonymous.