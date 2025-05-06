Opelousas Police asking for help to locate missing teen

The Opelousas Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

Name: Aniya Jolivette

Date of Birth: December 10, 2011 (Age 13)

Description: Black female, approximately 130 pounds, 5’2” tall, possibly wearing braids or with hair in a puff style.

Last Known Location: 1133 Overton Street, Opelousas, LA

Missing Since: Approximately 30 days ago; reported as missing to OPD on Monday, May 5.

Possible Whereabouts: Believed to possibly be in the Port Barre area.

We are urging anyone with information on Aniya’s whereabouts to please contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500 or your local law enforcement agency.

Aniya’s family and the community are deeply concerned, and we are working diligently to bring her home safely. Please help us by sharing this information and remaining vigilant.