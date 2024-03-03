Opelousas Police asking for assistance in shooting investigation

Opelousas Police are asking for information about a shooting that happened on Friday.

Police were called to the area of East Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and Main Street after witnesses saw shots fired from a small grey vehicle.

Police found no one reporting injuries and no suspects, and they searched the area but the grey vehicle was gone.

The incident remains under investigation, and police are hoping the public can help.

Anyone with information regarding this crime or any other crime is urged to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS, via email at crimetips@opelousaspd.com, or through the P3 mobile App. Tipsters may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2500.00 for information leading to the identification and apprehension of those responsible.